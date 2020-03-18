Dutch confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 346, 15 new deaths

AMSTERDAM, March 18 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands rose by 346 on Wednesday to 2,051, health officials said, a 20 percent increase from a day earlier, with 15 new deaths.

The latest figures bring the total number of deaths to 58, the country’s National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

The RIVM that cases were concentrated in the southern Dutch province of Brabant, and include 485 healthcare workers, though that may reflect more frequent testing, it said.