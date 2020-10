People with and without protective masks walk on the street while shopping as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands reached a record high of nearly 5,000 in 24 hours, data released by health authorities on Wednesday showed.

Officials have warned that tougher restrictions will be needed if infection and hospital admission rates continue to rise at such a rapid pace.