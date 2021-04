FILE PHOTO: A man demonstrates how a Covid-19 breath test works accompanied by a health care worker, in Amsterdam, Netherlands February 1, 2021. Picture taken February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by nearly 9,000 in 24 hours, the fastest pace since early January, data released on Friday showed.

The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) indicate a rising trend of third wave infections in the Netherlands.