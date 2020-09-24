Dutch coronavirus cases reach new daily high at 2,544: health authorities

FILE PHOTO: A group of people wear mandatory masks at the Red Light District, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands hit a daily record at 2,544 on Thursday, data released by health authorities showed.

Coronavirus infections in the country have reached record levels almost everyday since mid-September. The previous high of 2,357 was reported on Wednesday, when the total number of reported cases passed 100,000.

The health authorities reported 16 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the death toll up to 6,312.