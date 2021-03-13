Dutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours

THE HAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands reached their highest level since mid-January, with more than 6,396 cases in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed.
The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) follow several weeks of stability. The RIVM has said it expects a third wave of infections driven by variant strains of the coronavirus.
