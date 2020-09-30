Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Dutch daily coronavirus cases reach record level of 3,294

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands reached a new record daily high of 3,294 on Wednesday, data released by health authorities showed.

The number of new coronavirus cases has reached record heights almost every day since mid-September, and passed the 3,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday.

The Dutch government on Monday imposed a raft of new measures to stem the rise in infections. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)

