Dutch register 1,270 new coronavirus cases Friday as surge continues

A woman wearing a yellow vest hands out masks and information brochures where to wear mandatory masks in the busiest streets of the city, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities on Friday reported 1,270 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, close to previous record highs set in early April.

The Dutch government publishes daily case data on a website.

Regional health authorities said on Wednesday the country’s testing capacity is stretched to its limits and the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in an update on Tuesday that cases had risen by 50% from the week before.