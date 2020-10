FILE PHOTO: People with and without protective masks walk on the street while shopping as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands reached a new record in daily coronavirus cases, hitting nearly 7,400 infections in 24 hours, data released on Tuesday showed.

The government is preparing to announce new social restrictions at a press conference with Prime Minister Mark Rutte at 1900 local time (1700GMT).