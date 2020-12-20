Dutch register record 13,032 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -data

People walk on an empty street as Netherlands has gone into lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 15 2020, REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by more than 13,000 in 24 hours to hit another record, data released by Dutch health authorities on Sunday showed.

COVID-19 infections in the country have continued to rise despite new, stringent lockdown measures imposed by the government on Dec. 14 which included closing schools and shops.

The 13,302 new cases reported by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) on Sunday surpasses the previous record 12,779 recorded on Thursday.