FILE PHOTO: People with and without protective masks walk on the street while shopping as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by a record of more than 5,800 in 24 hours, data released by health authorities on Thursday showed.

The rapid rise is putting pressure on authorities to impose new restrictions in the country, which has one of the highest per capita infection rates in the world