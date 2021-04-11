Dutch report more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

THE HAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - The Netherlands reported 8,218 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase in more than two weeks, data released by the Dutch health authorities showed on Sunday.

The rise comes as the Dutch government discusses a possible easing of restrictions, including lifting a night-time curfew, despite concerns among doctors and scientists that infection rates remain too high. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Editing by Gareth Jones)