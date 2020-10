FILE PHOTO; People sit on their bikes following the new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, as the Netherlands battle to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands hit another new record in daily coronavirus cases, with nearly 8,000 infections in the past 24 hours, data released on Friday showed.

The number of confirmed cases reached 7,984, according to daily figures compiled by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM).