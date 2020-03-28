Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise 93 to 639, infections up by 1,159

AMSTERDAM, March 28 (Reuters) - The Netherlands reported 93 deaths from the new coronavirus to take its total to 639 while another 1,159 cases of the virus were confirmed, both smaller rises than a day earlier.

“If this line continues, it will be possible to conclude in a few days whether the (social distancing) measures taken are working,” the Netherlands National Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Saturday in its daily update.

The country has confirmed a total of 9,762 cases of the virus, the RIVM said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)