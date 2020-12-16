Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Netherlands hits new daily COVID-19 infection record as lockdown imposed

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A person walks on an empty street as Netherlands has gone into lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 15 2020, REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Wednesday showed.

The steep increase came just a day after a tough, 5-week lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands, where more than 10,000 people have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams

