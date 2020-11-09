New Dutch coronavirus cases fall sharply after lockdown: data

FILE PHOTO: People sit on terraces before they close following the new restrictions announced by the Dutch government, as the Netherlands battle to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands fell sharply on Monday, continuing a decline that began in early November after entering a second near-lockdown on Oct. 13.

There were 4,680 new cases reported on Monday, according to official data from the National Institute for Health (RIVM), compared to 5,664 on Sunday and less than half the all-time high of 11,119 registered on Oct. 30.