New record in Dutch daily coronavirus cases, 2777: health authorities

FILE PHOTO: People wearing yellow vests hand out masks and information brochures where to wear the mandatory masks in the busiest streets of the city, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit another record on Friday, with 2,777 cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to health authority data.

The rise, part of a broader second wave of COVID-19 that began in late August, has led to a series of new highs. Friday’s number beat the previous record of 2,544 set a day earlier.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said the public should regain a sense of urgency about following social distancing rules to slow the virus’s spread, and the government will order regional measures as needed. Schools and bars remain open, with masks required only on public transportation.