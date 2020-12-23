Netherlands to require negative COVID tests from air passengers

FILE PHOTO: People ride bikes on an empty street as Netherlands has gone into lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 15 2020, REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Travellers wanting to fly to the Netherlands will be required to have tested negative for COVID-19 no more than three days before departure as of next Tuesday, the Dutch government said on Wednesday.

The requirement was already in force for travellers from Britain and South Africa as of Wednesday. Passenger flights from these countries were temporarily banned earlier this week after the discovery of a virulent new variant of the virus.

The government said it would look into broadening the order to train, bus and boat travellers to the Netherlands, where coronavirus infections jumped around 40% last week amid a new lockdown in which all schools and many stores were closed.

Travellers reaching the Netherlands are requested to self-quarantine for 10 days, even if they tested negative before departure.