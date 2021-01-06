Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Nurse first in Netherlands to get COVID-19 vaccination

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VEGHEL, Netherlands (Reuters) - A Dutch nurse on Wednesday became the first person in the Netherlands to receive a COVID-19 shot as one of Europe’s last vaccination programmes for the new coronavirus got underway after a late start.

Sanna Elkadiri, a 39-year-old who cares for dementia patients at a care home in the east of the country, received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine on live television.

“This is the beginning of the end of this crisis,” said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge at a brief ceremony.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Heavens

