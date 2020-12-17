Dutch may not be ready for COVID-19 vaccinations in December - officials

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands cannot yet say whether it will be among the first EU countries ready to start with COVID-19 vaccinations in December, several health officials said on Thursday.

EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said earlier on Thursday that European Union countries would begin inoculating people against the new coronavirus just after Christmas, assuming the EU regulator approves a vaccine.