Coronavirus cases in Netherlands jump by record of almost 13,000-official data

An empty street is seen as Netherlands has gone into lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 15 2020, REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by nearly 13,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record for the second day in a row, data released by Dutch health authorities on Thursday showed.

The steep increase in infections comes just days after a tough, five-week lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands, where more than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.