FILE PHOTO: People wearing yellow vests hand out masks and information brochures where to wear the mandatory masks in the busiest streets of the city, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record high for the third consecutive day on Thursday at 1,753, data released by national health authorities showed.

Total infections increased to 88,073.

On Wednesday, 1,542 new infections were confirmed.