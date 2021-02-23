Dutch expected to slightly ease lockdown despite rising infections

AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Netherlands is expected to announce a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, allowing schools and hairdressers to reopen, as the government seeks to relieve months of lockdown even as infection rates rise again.

A controversial night-time curfew will remain in place, however, broadcaster RTL said citing government sources, as health experts warn of a new wave of infections due to the rise of more contagious virus strains.

New coronavirus cases increased 19% to 29,997 in the week through Tuesday, the Dutch Institute for Public Health said, as new mutations continued to take hold.