Dutch to shorten COVID-19 curfew despite rising cases - broadcasters

AMSTERDAM, March 23 (Reuters) - A nationwide curfew to fight the Dutch coronavirus outbreak will be shortened by an hour from next week, despite a rapid rise in new infections, local media reported on Tuesday citing government sources.

The start of the curfew will be put back to 10:00 P.M. from March 31, national broadcasters NOS and RTL said, after local authorities had said daylight savings time would make it difficult for the police to enforce the original rule.

The curfew, which sparked days of violent riots throughout the country when it was introduced on Jan. 23, will end as before at 4:30 A.M.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce the change on Tuesday evening in a televised press conference.