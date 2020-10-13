Dutch return to 'partial lockdown' as COVID-19 cases soar

Slideshow ( 2 images )

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday the Netherlands must return to a “partial lockdown”, including the closure of bars and restaurants, as the country battles to control the coronavirus in one of Europe’s major hotspots.

“Today we are announcing new and weighty measures and in fact we are going to a partial lockdown,” Rutte said in a nationally televised news conference at which he announced that bars and restaurants will be closed excepting for takeaway or delivery. Alcohol sales in the evening will also be banned.

Rutte said that the measures will go into effect on Wednesday for a period of two weeks. They also include making the wearing of cloth masks mandatory for people 13 years and older in indoor spaces. Gatherings of more than 30 people are banned nationwide.

The number of cases in this country of 17 million has surged in recent weeks to a daily record of nearly 7,400 on Tuesday. It now has one of the highest per capita infection rates worldwide.

Rutte’s government had been loath to re-impose tougher restrictions that could hurt a fragile economic recovery, but he had come under pressure from health experts to take action to avoid overloading the healthcare system.

While many of its European neighbours imposed compulsory restrictions, the Dutch have largely stuck to voluntary guidelines, including on mask wearing and travel.

In other measures announced on Tuesday, team sports for people aged over 18 will be halted, using public transport limited to essential travel only, and home gatherings restricted to three people per household.