New Jersey governor can borrow $9.9 bln to plug shortfalls, top state court rules

Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Jersey’s highest court on Wednesday rejected an effort by state Republicans to block Democratic Governor Phil Murphy from borrowing as much as $9.9 billion to help offset plunging tax revenue resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Jersey Supreme Court said the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Bond Act was constitutional.

It also said state officials will need to certify that projected revenue shortfalls were “a result of” the pandemic before they can borrow, meaning that the ultimate amount borrowed may be less than $9.9 billion. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)