Fitch downgrades New Jersey, says combating virus fallout to weaken finances

April 21 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded New Jersey’s credit ratings, citing expectations the state’s finances will “significantly weaken” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The credit rating agency dropped the state’s general obligation rating one notch to A-minus with a negative outlook, affecting about $1.6 billion in outstanding bonds. Ratings on other state-related debt were also cut a notch to BBB-plus.

“Despite progress made under the current administration, New Jersey’s history of structurally imbalanced financial operations, as reflected in the persistent underfunding of liabilities, slim reserves and an elevated long-term liability burden, leave the state in a weak position to address the severity of the current downturn,” Fitch said in a statement.

Like in many other states, New Jersey businesses and services have been shuttered in an effort to stop the virus’ spread, leading to high unemployment and low consumer spending.

On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy said “expenses have skyrocketed at the same time our revenues have fallen off a cliff.” He added that he is pursuing a state borrowing through the Federal Reserve.

The central bank announced earlier this month a $500 million program to aid states and large cities and counties by buying their bonds with maturities of up to two years.

Meanwhile, New Jersey became the first state to extend its fiscal year in the wake of the pandemic, pushing back the original end date of fiscal 2020 by three months to Sept. 30, 2020.

Last week, Fitch downgraded another fiscally shaky state, Illinois, to BBB-minus, a notch above junk. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)