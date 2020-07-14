Four more states added to New York governor's quarantine order -Cuomo

July 14 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday ordered people arriving from an additional four states to quarantine for 14 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The newly added states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin, all of which are seeing ‘significant’ community spread of the virus, Cuomo said in a statement. Delaware, previously on the list, has now been removed.

Travelers arriving to New York from a total of 22 U.S. states are now required to quarantine for 14 days, according to Cuomo’s order which was first issued in June. (Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Franklin Paul)