New York Governor Cuomo says he told Trump no need for federal involvement in NYC

July 22 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he told President Donald Trump during a conversation on Tuesday that the state was able and prepared to handle a spike in crime in New York City after Trump threatened to send federal agents to some cities in the country, including New York City.

“I also said that at this point I think that this situation can be managed by the state, to the extent anything has to be done and I was totally prepared to do that, that there was no need for federal involvement,” Cuomo said in a call with reporters.