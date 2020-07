July 8 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that consultations on whether to reopen schools in the state were still ongoing and that a final decision will be made in the first week of August.

“On July 31, local school districts will submit their plans on how they would reopen,” Cuomo told a news briefing. “August, one to seven, the state will announce the decision on whether or not those schools reopen.”