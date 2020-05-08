NZ sees no need for RBNZ to buy govt bonds directly for now

WELLINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s finance minister said on Friday that there was no need at present for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to buy government bonds directly.

“At this point in time we don’t see a need for that,” Grant Robertson said at a news conference.

“The bond markets continue to operate well and they are at what I believe is the appropriate point. Never say never, but for now there is no need for that,” he said.