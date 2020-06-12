New Zealand says to allow entry for some maritime vessels

WELLINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand would allow entry of maritime vessels into the country where there was a compelling need, the government said in a statement on Friday.

Border restrictions will also not apply to replacement cargo ship crew arriving in New Zealand by air and transferring straight to a cargo ship set to leave its shores.

Most maritime journeys to New Zealand take more than 14 days, so crew and others will self-isolate en route, and won’t impact the country’s quarantine capacity, the statement said.

New Zealand removed all coronavirus restrictions this week and has declared it has no active cases. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)