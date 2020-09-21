Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
New Zealand to ease coronavirus restrictions in Auckland, rest of country

By Praveen Menon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pauses during a news conference in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Hunter

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auckland will be eased, while all restrictions will be lifted in the rest of the country.

Auckland will move to alert level 2 from Thursday, Ardern said at a news conference on Monday, which will limit gatherings to 100 people.

The rest of the country will move to level 1 from midnight on Monday, she said.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

