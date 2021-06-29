CORRECTED-New Zealand to partially restart travel 'bubble' with Australia

(Corrects first name of minister in paragraph 2 to Chris)

WELLINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Tuesday it will partially resume quarantine-free travel with Australia and remove all COVID-19 curbs in place in Wellington as no community cases were reported in the capital city after over a week of restrictions.

Quarantine-free travel will resume with South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria from July 5, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference.

Coronavirus restrictions in Wellington will be eased from midnight on Tuesday, Hipkins said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)