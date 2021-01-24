Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

New Zealand health officials probe probable community COVID-19 case

By Reuters Staff

Jan 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand health officials said on Sunday they were investigating a probable community coronavirus case, the country’s first in months.

New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18, according to information on the Health Ministry website.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Richard Chang

