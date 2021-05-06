Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

New Zealand pauses quarantine-free travel to Australian state

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand has halted quarantine-free travel to Australia’s state of New South Wales while it investigates the source of infection of two cases announced in Sydney, Chris Hipkins, the minister for COVID-19 response, said on Thursday.

Hipkins said the government would continue monitoring the situation in Australia and act accordingly. The cases in the southeastern state were announced in the last two days.

Reporting by Praveen Menon

