WELLINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday she would extend the level 3 restrictions imposed on the country’s biggest city, Auckland, by another 12 days, until Aug. 26.

The rest of the country would remain on alert level 2 restriction during that time, which means social distancing rules would apply.

The setting would be reviewed on Aug. 21, she said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)