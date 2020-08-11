New Zealand record new COVID-19 cases; brings back restrictions

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Tuesday confimed new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 after going for 102 days without any domestic transmission.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said four people from one family in South Auckland had been confirmed to have acquired the coronavirus.

Ardern announced that Auckland will move to alert level 3 restrictions from noon on Wednesday for three days.

The rest of the country was also be moved to alert level 2 restriction from Wednesday, she said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Catherine Evans)