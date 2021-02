WELLINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported one new locally transmitted case of coronavirus on Friday, which was linked to the existing cluster in its biggest city Auckland.

The new case was a household contact of some of the previously reported cases, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It also said there were three new cases in managed isolation facilities at the border. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)