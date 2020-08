WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her cabinet will decide on Friday on the next steps with regards to the new restrictions placed across the country, as it reported four new probable cases of coronavirus in the community.

Of the four new probable cases, two are work colleagues of a man who tested positive, and two are related to the household that one of the cases stayed at. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)