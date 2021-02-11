New Zealand will get first batch of coronavirus vaccines next week

WELLINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand will receive its first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine next week, ahead of previous expectations of receipt by the end of the first quarter, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday.

Ardern said in a news conference in Auckland that the government expects to start offering the vaccine to border and managed isolation facility workers on Feb. 20.