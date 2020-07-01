New Zealand's health minister Clark resigns

WELLINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s health minister, David Clark, resigned on Thursday, following recent slip ups in the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and personal mistakes.

“It has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting for the government’s overall response to COVID-19 and the global pandemic,” he said in a news conference in parliament.

Clark said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had accepted his resignation. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)