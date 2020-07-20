Healthcare
July 20, 2020 / 4:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

NZ economy doing better than expected, finance minister says

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s economy is currently doing better than predicted due to the country’s early economic and health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.

“The economy is doing better than expected and is more open than anywhere else in the world,” Grant Robertson said in a news conference.

Robertson also said NZ$14 billion ($9.16 billion) from a COVID Response and Recovery Fund that was announced in the annual budget earlier this year will now be set aside in the event the country experiences a second wave of infections. ($1 = 1.5277 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below