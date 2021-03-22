New Zealand PM Ardern says to announce date for quarantine-free travel with Australia in two weeks

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said she will announce a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia on April 6.
“We don’t have a date for you,” Ardern said in a news conference.
Ardern said more time was needed to set up the final framework of an agreement and determine arrangements such as contact tracing measures and managed isolation facilities.
