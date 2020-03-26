UK retailer Next stops taking online orders after closing stores

March 26 (Reuters) - UK clothing and homewares retailer Next has stopped taking online orders from 1800 GMT on Thursday until further notice after its warehouse and distribution workforce expressed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which earlier this week also closed its stores, will be making arrangements to send out orders that have already been placed, it said on its website, as it halted its warehouse and distribution operations to let employees stay at home. (bit.ly/2UHK5Jf) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)