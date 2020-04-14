Next's reopened website closed to new orders by 0730 GMT

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next has closed its re-opened website to orders until Wednesday after reaching a self-imposed daily order limit.

The retailer partially re-opened its online business on Tuesday, having closed it due to the coronavirus emergency on March 26.

However, in order to operate its warehouse safely, it is limiting the number of warehouse staff working and so is limiting the number of customer orders it can take each day.

Having reopened at 0600 GMT the website had closed before 0730 GMT, displaying the message: “No more orders today, we’re open again tomorrow.”