UPDATE 1-Nigeria orders 14-day cessation of movement in Lagos, Abuja to fight coronavirus

By Alexis Akwagyiram

LAGOS, March 29 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday ordered the cessation of movement in Lagos and the capital Abuja for 14 days in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Nigeria has 97 confirmed coronavirus cases, most of which have been in the country’s two main cities. Buhari said the restrictions would begin at 11 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Monday, Mar. 30. He said the measures would also apply to Ogun State, which neighbours Lagos State.

Health experts are concerned about the potential for a widespread outbreak in a country which has around 200 million inhabitants and a poor public health system.

“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period,” Buhari said in his speech, regarding the restrictions in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun.

Buhari said the “containment period” would be used to “identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases”.

The president’s televised speech marks his first major address to the nation since the country’s first confirmed coronavirus case was announced in late February. Lagos, the commercial capital of some 20 million people, began a seven-day partial shutdown late last week. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Additional reportng by Libby George in Lagos and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Editing by Giles Elgood)