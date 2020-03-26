Nigeria central bank suspends FX sales to exchange bureaux -BDC official

ABUJA, March 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank has suspended forex sales to retail traders in the wake of a travel lockdown in Africa’s most populous nation after the number of coronavirus cases rose, a senior bureau de change (BDC) official said on Thursday.

The central bank on Friday moved the currency rate for BDC to 380 from the previous 360. It subsequently adjusted the naira’s official rate to 360, weaker than its previous peg of 306, implying a 15% devaluation. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Heinrich)