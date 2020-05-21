Nigerian medical union ends Lagos doctors strike over alleged police harassment

LAGOS, May 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s largest medical union on Thursday ordered its members in the commercial capital Lagos to resume work, ending a strike over alleged police harassment.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) doctors’ union, which ordered Lagos members to cease work indefinitely from Wednesday evening, said it had received assurances that doctors would be exempt from a nationwide overnight curfew and would therefore be allowed to move freely by police. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Jon Boyle)