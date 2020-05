ABUJA, May 6 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose for the eight session on Wednesday, up 1.28% after oil price climbed above $31 a barrel on hopes for a recovery in demand as some countries ease coronavirus lockdowns.

Banking shares lead the charge on Wednesday rising 4.92% followed by consumer goods stocks up 2.18%. The main index climbed to 24,117 points to stay at an eight-week high it reached previous session. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson)