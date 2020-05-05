Nigerian stocks rise to eight week high after lockdown is phased out

ABUJA, May 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose 1.84% on Tuesday to an eight-week high as shares gained across sectors a day after the government started a gradual easing of a coronavirus lockdown.

The stock market, which has lost 14% so far this year, rose for the seventh straight session to 23,504 points, a level last seen in March.

Nigerian funds have been switching back to equities from fixed-income securities, hoping for a stock market rebound later this year after a coronavirus-induced rout in oil prices prompted foreign investors to sell-off their holdings. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson)